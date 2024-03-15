2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report – Dreams 2-2 Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak were held to a thrilling2-2 draw by Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday in a highly anticipated match on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League,

The encounter started with a bang as Benjamin Bature put Dreams FC ahead in the sixth minute, momentarily dampening the hopes of Hearts of Oak, who were coming off a draw in their previous match against Bofoakwa Tano. However, Yaw Amankwah Baafi quickly equalised for the Phobians just three minutes later.

Agyenim Boateng Mensah then restored the lead for Dreams FC from the penalty spot in the 36th minute, sending Karim Zito's men into halftime with a narrow advantage.

Despite the setback, Hearts of Oak fought back valiantly, with Linda Mtange finding the equaliser for the visitors, ensuring the match ended in a thrilling 2-2 stalemate.

The result extends Dreams FC's unbeaten run to five league games, positioning them 13th in the league standings with 26 points. With two outstanding matches still to play, Dreams FC aims to continue their momentum and climb up the table, starting with a clash against struggling Bofoakwa Tano.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have won three and drawn two of their last five matches in the Ghana Premier League, demonstrating their resilience and determination. The Phobians, currently eighth on the table with 29 points from 21 games, are eager to return to winning ways in their next fixture against Heart of Lions.

As the Ghana Premier League season progresses, both Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak will be looking to build on this result and push for further success as they strive to achieve their respective objectives in the league.