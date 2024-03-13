2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report - Great Olympics 0-0 Karela United

Great Olympics and Karela United shared the points in a goalless draw at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Wednesday afternoon.

Olympics, who were coming off a 3-0 loss to Bibiani Gold Stars, dominated the match with 60% possession and created plenty of chances, but were unable to convert any of their eight goal attempts into goals.

Karela United, on the other hand, sat deep and absorbed the pressure, content to catch their opponents on the counter-attack.

Despite their dominant display, Olympics were forced to settle for a point, which leaves them in 9th place with 28 points.

Karela United, meanwhile, remain in 15th position, just four points above the relegation zone.

However, they could drop into the bottom three depending on the outcome of Thursday's matches.

The match may have lacked goals, but it was certainly an exciting encounter, with both teams showing great determination and fight in their quest for vital points in the Ghana Premier League.