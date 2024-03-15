2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report – Medeama SC 1-0 Bechem United

Black Stars defender Abdul Fatawu Hamidu once again proved his worth by guiding defending champions Medeama SC to a crucial 1-0 victory over Bechem United.

In a captivating match during matchday 21 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Hamidu made his mark in the 27th minute, scoring the lone goal of the match and securing all three points for the Yellow and Mauves.

This victory marks Medeama's second league win in five games, breaking a streak of three consecutive draws.

With this result, Medeama now sit ninth in the league standings with 29 points, holding two outstanding matches. Meanwhile, Bechem United find themselves in the seventh position, also with 29 points but with a slightly better goal difference, placing them seventh on the table.

Looking ahead, Medeama aim to build on their recent success as they prepare for a challenging away fixture against sixth-placed Nsoatreman FC. The defending champions are determined to defend their Ghana Premier League title and will be banking on their recent form to secure another vital win.

On the other hand, Bechem United are focused on bouncing back from their defeat as they gear up to face Legon Cities in their upcoming fixture. With both teams eager to make an impact in the league, the upcoming matches promise to be exciting encounters filled with anticipation and determination.