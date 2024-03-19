2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Great Olympics

Red-hot Accra Lions will host neighbours Great Olympics on matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League in Sogakope.

Accra Lions will be hoping to extend their winning streak to three matches after a very good start to the second round of the Ghanaian topflight league.

The Accra-based club are unbeaten in three matches, winning two and drawing win including a shock away victory against Asante Kotoko. Accra Lions have scored eight goals in their last two games with four of those coming from teen sensation Blessing Asuman, who joined the club before the start of the second round.

Meanwhile, Great Olympics have had a patchy start to the second half of the campaign following a draw and a defeat in their last two matches. Prior to that, they had beaten Heart of Lions and Bofoakwa.

Great Olympics hold a good record against their Accra rivals, having beaten them 3-0 in the first round after an electric first half saw them score three times before the 30th minute.

While Asuman remains a threat, Lions could also count on the danger posed by fellow youngsters Daniel Awuni and Dominic Amponsah.

Great Olympics' Emmanuel Antwi presents his side with the creativity needed to unlock a stubborn Accra Lions side.

The game is expected to be keenly contested as the 2023/24 season gets to its business end.