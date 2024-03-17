2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Preview - Aduana FC vs Asante Kotoko

Aduana FC and Asante Kotoko will face off in Dormaa on Sunday afternoon, with both teams separated by just one point in the Ghana Premier League standings.

Aduana, who have played one game fewer than Kotoko, are currently in second place, and a win would help them extend their lead over the fourth-placed visitors.

This Week 22 fixture is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the season, with both sides eager to secure maximum points to boost their title aspirations. A win for Kotoko would help them close the gap on league leaders Samartex, who have been inconsistent of late.

However, Kotoko have struggled on the road recently, losing their last two away games, and pressure is mounting on the team to perform.

Assistant coach David Ocloo described their recent home defeat against Accra Lions as disappointing, and the team knows that another poor performance on the road won't be tolerated by their fans.

Despite being the best attacking team away from home, Kotoko's recent form suggests that they may not be favorites heading into this encounter.

On the other hand, Aduana FC have been solid at home, losing just one of their last five games at their own turf.

Coach Yaw Acheampong believes that his side are still in contention for the title due to Samartex's inconsistency, but they need to demonstrate more maturity and deliver strong performances consistently.

Looking at their past encounters, the two teams have drawn twice in their last six meetings, while Kotoko have emerged victorious four times.

Their most recent clash occurred on October 13, 2023, in the Premier League, where Kotoko won 1-0. In terms of head-to-head statistics, Kotoko have scored seven goals in these six matches, while Aduana have managed just two. Therefore, Kotoko have a slightly better record against Aduana in recent history.

This promises to be an exciting and closely fought contest between two former champions, with both sides eager to claim victory and move closer to their ultimate goal of winning the league.