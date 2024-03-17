2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Preview – Bechem United vs Legon Cities

Bechem United would want to bounce back after their narrow defeat to Medeama when they host Legon Cities at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium on Sunday, March 17 2024.

The Hunters have lacked consistency this season and are on 7th position with 29 points on the league standings.

They have not recorded two consecutive wins this year. The last time they won two games on the spin was back in December last year.

Despite having a game in hand, Bechem United are point richer than Legon Cities who are on 11th position.

The Royals are also struggling for stability this term.

They only recorded their first win of the second round on matchday 21 having lost twice and drawn once in that same period.

Both teams will set their sights on picking all three points as they chase consistency in the top flight.