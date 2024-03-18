2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Preview - Hearts of Oak vs. Heart of Lions

Hearts of Oak are poised to maintain their recent momentum and form in the Ghana Premier League as they prepare to face newcomers Heart of Lions on Monday night.

The Phobians aim to extend their undefeated streak to eight games, having secured three wins and four draws in their last seven league matches.

Despite consecutive draws against Dreams FC and Bofoakwa Tano slowing their progress in the league standings, Hearts are determined to climb up from their current 8th position.

A victory against Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium would propel them into the top five spots.

Under the guidance of new coach Aboubakar Ouattara, the Phobians remain undefeated in four games, boasting two wins and two draws.

Lions continue to push hard in their fight for survival in the top flight. They approach Monday's fixture with the same ambition and mentality as they aim to move out of the relegation zone.

Since the turn of events for Kpando-based club, they have lost only two of their last seven matches in the premiership, including wins over Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC.

Lions are sitting just one place ahead of the bottom with 21 points from 21 matches. They will get out of the danger zone if they stun Hearts with a victory.