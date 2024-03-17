2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Preview - Karela United vs. Real Tamale United

Karela United FC are currently enjoying some positive run in the Ghana Premier League. They have tasted only one defeat in their last six matches with two wins and three draws.

The Pride and Passion lads are keen on preserving the momentum when they face Real Tamale United in a crucial derby at the Naa Sheriga Park in Nalerigu.

Karela presently holds a 100 per cent home record since moving their home from Tamale to Nalerigu. Two wins out of two without conceding.

The victory over Asante Kotoko SC at home and the draw against Great Olympics at away is enough booster for Abukari Damba's outfit to face their city rivals on Sunday.

The struggles of RTU continue as they approach this crunchy fixture against Karela. They are winless in their last four matches in the premiership with two draws and two losses.

Also, the Pride of the North have managed only one win in their last 10 league games as they remain bottom on the league standings.

RTU are five points away from the safety places. The same number of points they have behind their opponents on Sunday.

RTU are facing a lot of difficulties as players are owed several months' salary amongst others. They are gradually getting close to relegation.