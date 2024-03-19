2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Report- Accra Lions 1-0 Great Olympics

Dominic Amponsah's early strike was enough as Accra Lions stretched their winning run to three matches following a 1-0 win over Great Olympics at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

The youngster, who has been in top form since the start of the second round, secured the winner after connecting to a Yahaya Mohammed pass as the host continued their red-hot run.

Accra Lions got off to a great start, heaping pressure on the visitors as they searched for an early opener, with Blessing Asuman coming close.

Moments later, Amponsah finished off brilliantly to hand Accra Lions the lead.

Great Olympics forced goalkeeper Andrews Owusu into making a good save just before half-time as Accra Lions kept their lead into the break.

After recess, Lions started just like they began the second half, creating a series of early chances as with Asuman getting denied by the Olympics shotstopper.

The tides changed as Olympics started to pile pressure in the final minutes but it was too late for a redemption.