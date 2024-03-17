2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Report - Aduana FC 2-1 Asante Kotoko

Aduana FC secured a controversial victory over Asante Kotoko at the Agyeman Badu Stadium in Dormaa on Sunday, with the game marred by disputes over the legitimacy of the winning goal.

The Ogya lads took the lead in the 9th minute through Kelvin Obeng, capitalizing on early pressure. However, Kotoko fought back and managed to equalize just before halftime courtesy of a penalty conversion by striker Steven Mukwala.

The second half saw both teams engaging in a tight and intense battle, with neither side able to gain a clear advantage until the 88th minute.

Here’s the decision from Ref. Coffie that caused an uproar at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in a GPL Wk 22 game FT: Aduana 2-1 Kotoko ðŸ¦” After this game Kotoko refused to restart and their coach Ogum was shown a red card â™¦ï¸ Did the ball crossed the line? ðŸ¤” ðŸ“¹: @startimesghana pic.twitter.com/11c6X6jtcG â€” Mutala YakubuðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ (@Mutalayakubu10) March 17, 2024

That's when Richard Mahama's header from close range sparked controversy, as referee claimed it had crossed the line despite television replays showing the ball hitting the post and rolling along the line before being cleared.

Kotoko's coach Prosper Ogum was sent off for his protests against the decision, but he refused to leave the field, causing a delay in the game's resumption.

Eventually, play resumed, and Aduana held on for a contentious victory that moved them up to third place in the league table, just three points behind leaders Samartex. Meanwhile, Kotoko slipped down to seventh place.