2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Report – Bechem United 1-0 Legon Cities

Bechem United earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over visiting Legon Cities at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium on Sunday, March 17 2024.

Seth Osei handed Emmanuel Abban and Kojo Owusu Achau their debut starts for The Hunters. Osei's decision paid off as Abban netted the only goal of the match to return his team to the winning track. Bechem United raced into a 16th minute lead and held on to their advantage to end the first half.

Legon Cities continued their search for the equalizer after the break but the Hunters nullified every threat of the Royals as they held on to collect all three points.

The victory moves Bechem United a place up to 6th position on the league standings with 32 points. Legon Cities' struggles continue as they have won just once after the break and they drop to 12th position on the league log with 28 points. They return home to face Nsoatreman for their next game while Bechem United are away to Berekum Chelsea.