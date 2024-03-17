2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Report - Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 Bofoakwa Tano

Bibiani Gold Stars recorded a 2-1 victory over Bofoakwa Tano at the Dun's Park in Bibiani on Sunday, extending their unbeaten streak to three games and moving up to 10th place in the league table.

Alex Aso opened the scoring for Gold Stars in the third minute, and McCarthy Appiah doubled their lead just six minutes later.

Despite Solomon Obilitey pulling one back for Bofoakwa Tano, the visitors were unable to find an equaliser, ultimately falling to their fourth consecutive defeat.

With the loss, Bofoakwa Tano remain mired in the relegation zone, while Bibiani Gold Stars have pulled themselves five points clear of danger.

The win represents a promising turnaround for Gold Stars, who had previously struggled to find consistency in their performances.