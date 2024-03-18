2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 2-1 Heart of Lions

Ten-man Hearts of Oak staged a remarkable comeback to see off newcomers Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League on Monday night.

The Phobians extended their undefeated streak to eight games after coming from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Hearts boss Aboubakar Ouattara made two adjustments to the squad that drew 2-2 with Dreams FC last Thursday with David Oppong Afrane returning to the starting lineup.

Oppong Afrane replaced Thomas Winimi in central defence while Michael Ampadu took the place of young Isaac Frimpong in the first eleven.

Lions deservedly broke the game's duck in the last minutes of the first half, having slightly been dominant over the Phobians.

Youngster Mustapha Yakubu scored a free-kick to give Bashir Hayford's side the lead. His shot from the edge of the box beat goalkeeper Richard Attah.

Hearts responded swiftly after the interval after midfielder Salim Adams headed home a free-kick delivered by Martin Karikari in the 49th minute.

Left-back Dennis Nkrumah Korsah was sent off after receiving a straight red card a few moments later.

The red card didn't trouble the Phobians as they scored again to complete the comeback after Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange capitalised on a rebound from Adams' shot from distance in the 64th minute.

Ouattara continues to enjoy his positive start as Hearts coach, having made it three wins and two draws in his first five games in charge since appointment.