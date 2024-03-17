2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Report – Nations FC 3-0 Berekum Chelsea

Nations FC made light work of Berekum Chelsea at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex when both teams clashed for their matchday 22 premier league fixture on Sunday, March 17 2024.

Asamoah Boateng's brace and a goal by Bismark Oppong ensured the top flight debutants returned to winnings after losing to Legon Cities on matchday 21. It seemed like the first half was heading for a goalless draw but Boateng broke the deadlock on the 45th minute mark.

After recess, Nations dominated the game as Oppong scored on 71 minutes to double their advantage. Boateng completed his brace after netting his second with 9 minutes to full time.

Mingle's side have now leapfrogged the The Bibires to move into 3rd position on the league standings with 34 points, 5 points behind leaders, Samartex. Berekum Chelsea drop to to 5th position after the defeat which is Samuel Boadu's first as head coach of his new side.

Nations will host Dreams FC for their next match while Berekum Chelsea return home to face Bechem United.