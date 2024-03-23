2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview – Berekum Chelsea vs. Bechem United

Berekum Chelsea will host Bechem United in a much-anticipated regional derby at the Golden City Park on Sunday, March 24 2024.

Samuel Boadu will expect a positive response from side at home after their 3-0 defeat to Nations FC on matchday 22 which moved them out of the top four into 5th position on the league standings. The Bibires will aim for a return to the winning track which could likely send them back into the top four.

Their neighbours are hot on their heels in 6th position and a point behind them ahead of Sunday’s clash. The Hunters bounced back after their narrow loss to Medeama and would want to keep up the momentum by making it two wins on the spin. They beat Berekum Chelsea 2-0 in the first round back in October and would aim for the double over the Bibires but Boadu’s side would also be keen to avoid falling prey to the Hunters again.

Both teams will be fully aware that in a derby game like this, form hardly matters and it is the hungrier side that picks up all three points.