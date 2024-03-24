2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview - Bofoakwa Tano vs. Karela United

Bofoakwa Tano FC will be looking to intensify their bid for survival in the Ghana Premier League when they take on Karela United FC at home on Sunday afternoon.

Bofoakwa presently find themselves in the relegation zone as they endure a patchy form lately. They have managed just a win in their last thirteen league games.

Also, the newcomers have recorded only two victories in their last seven home matches with four losses and a draw in the process.

Bofoakwa are trailing the safety places on the league standings by four points. A win against Karela won't be enough to move out of the danger zone, but close the gap to just a point.

Karela are currently brimming in confidence, having suffered only one defeat in their last eight matches in all competitions - four wins and three draws.

They make the trip to the Sunyani Coronation Park on the back off three games on the trot without a loss, including wins over Asante Kotoko and city rivals Real Tamale United.

The Pride and Passion are sitting just above the relegation zone with a four-point advantage. A win on Sunday will cushion them in their quest to maintain top-tier status at the end of the season.

However, Karela have a poor away form as they have picked just one win from their last 10 games on the road.