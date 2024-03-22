2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs Aduana FC

Great Olympics will seek to halt their three-game winless streak as they welcome Aduana FC to the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Sunday.

After a promising start to the second round with two consecutive victories, Great Olympics have stumbled with two losses and a draw in their last three matches, leaving coach Jimmy Cobblah in search of solutions.

Despite their recent struggles, Olympics' solid defensive performances at home, evidenced by four consecutive clean sheets, offer a glimmer of hope for a turnaround in fortunes.

Their opponents, Aduana FC, currently occupying the third spot in the league table, are eager to bounce back from a recent defeat against Medeama SC. However, Aduana will need to address their defensive vulnerabilities, having conceded goals in 10 consecutive away matches.

In head-to-head encounters since May 2021, Aduana FC has dominated, securing victory in five out of six meetings. Their most recent clash in October resulted in a 3-1 win for Aduana Stars. With Aduana FC boasting a superior goal-scoring record of 10 goals compared to Great Olympics' 5 in their recent encounters, the visitors hold the upper hand in recent history.

As both teams gear up for this crucial encounter, Great Olympics will be determined to overcome their recent setbacks and secure a much-needed victory, while Aduana FC will aim to maintain their strong form and claim another important three points on the road.