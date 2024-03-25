2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview - Heart of Lions vs. Bibiani Goldstars

After a disappointing loss to a 10-man Hearts of Oak side last week in the Ghana Premier League, newbies Heart of Lions will try to make amends as they face Bibiani Goldstars FC.

Coming from back-to-back defeats, Lions need a victory to reinvigorate their fight against relegation. They eye a third consecutive home win for the first time this campaign.

Lions are boasting of a strong home record ahead of Monday's fixture at the Kpando Sports Stadium. They are unbeaten in their last five home matches in the premiership.

Bashir Hayford's side are last but one on the league standings with 21 points from 22 games. The Lions are six points from safety.

Goldstars continue their resurgence and would be hoping to nick at least a point from their visit to Kpando to inspire them in the relegation dogfight.

The Miners are just two points away from the drop zone on the standings. A win over Lions on Monday will be very essential for them in their survival quest.

Goldstars are travelling with a lot of confidence on the back of three matches unbeaten run. They have also lost just once in their last five league matches.

However, they have a very poor record at away in the league this season. Goldstars are yet to register a win away from home after ten matches.