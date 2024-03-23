2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview – Legon Cities vs. Nsoatreman FC

Legon Cities will aim to halt their poor run when they host Nsoatreman at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday, March 24 2024.

The Royals dropped from 11th to 13th position on the league log after last week’s defeat to Bechem United which was their third out of five games played in the second half of the season. They have won just once since the league resumed in February. Another defeat to fourth-placed Nsoatreman could drift them closer to the drop zone. Paa Kwesi Fabin will hope for a quick turnaround as he plots for all three points.

Nsoatreman have also struggled in the second round of the campaign but shook off their three consecutive defeats to beat defending champions, Medeama in Nsoatre. Maxwell Konadu and his lads would want to prove that last week’s win wasn’t a fluke by making it two wins on the spin.

Both coaches know each other well and a win is crucial to either side which makes this fixture an exciting one to look forward to.