2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview – Medeama SC vs. Dreams FC

Medeama host Dreams FC in an explosive Match Day-23 fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, eager for victory to keep up with the title race.

The Mauve and Yellow are smarting from their 2-0 win over Aduana Stars at home on Thursday and will aim for another victory at the Akoon Community Park against the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finalist.

Medeama needed a remarkable 45 minutes spell against Aduana Stars to deliver a win and put them in contention for their Premier League title defence.

Bolivian coach Nebojsa Kapor and his charges will be aiming to deliver another victory for the champions when they welcome Dreams FC to Tarkwa.

The champions are operating at full strength with a number of their stars finding their shape and form ahead of the must-win encounter.

Derrick Fordjour's goal against Aduana Stars gives him a lot of confidence going into the cracking game at the famous Akoon Community Park.

The personnel at Medeama has not changed much excerpt the departure of striker Jonathan Sowah.

While new signing Diawise Taylor is yet to find the back of the net, the former Karela United goal machine has impressed.

He is expected to be the arrowman as the champions welcome Dreams to the mining town.

Dreams FC looked to have turned the corner when they won 2-0 at Nsoatreman FC, but the Dawu-based side were unable to improve on the big away win after drawing two home matches against Hearts of Oak and FC Samartex 1996 and a defeat at Nations FC.

The Still Believe side have slipped to 14th on the table and will not be Premier League title contenders this season.

But African qualification is still a realistic target as they are in the quarter-finals of the Ghana FA Cup.

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito, who is one of the few gaffers to win in Tarkwa, will have to battle the champions without some of his key players.

The 2023 African Games gold medalist trio of Aziz Issah, Emmanuel Agyei and McCarthy Ofori are unavailable for the match.

Medeama will also be without youngster Kelvin Nkrumah, who also climbed off the bench as Ghana's Black Satellites beat Uganda 1-0 to clinch the ultimate.

Dreams FC's form must improve in the short term, if they wish to remain in the mix, and although their last three matches have been disappointing and an alarming setback, they will still be optimistic about their chances.

Medeama are 10 points adrift of leaders FC Samartex 1996 with one outstanding game to play and will be aiming for a win to close the gap.

The Akoon Community Park has always provided an exhilarating atmosphere for matches involving the two Premier League sides.