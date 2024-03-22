2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview – Samartex vs Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League leaders Samartex brace for a tough challenge as they host the high-flying Hearts of Oak, who are unbeaten in their last eight games, at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Samartex have maintained their grip on the league's summit for several weeks, but their position is now under threat, with only a two-point lead heading into Saturday's clash. A defeat could potentially see them concede the top spot to Nations FC, who are closely trailing and face Asante Kotoko in a local derby.

Aware of the stakes, Samartex will aim for a strong performance against Hearts of Oak to secure victory and maintain their position at the top of the table, with hopes of extending their lead. However, they face a formidable opponent in Hearts of Oak, who have been on an impressive unbeaten run in their recent matches.

Hearts of Oak enter the match with confidence following their hard-fought 2-1 victory against Hearts of Lions, despite playing with a numerical disadvantage for a significant portion of the second half.

This win has propelled Hearts of Oak to the seventh position and has reignited their aspirations of challenging for the league title, as they sit seven points behind the top spot with 12 matches remaining.

While coach Aboubakar Outtarra may downplay their title ambitions, the team's current form suggests otherwise, positioning them as serious contenders if they can maintain their current level of performance.

In their recent encounters since January 2023, Samartex and Hearts of Oak have met three times, with Samartex securing one victory and two matches ending in draws. Their most recent encounter in October concluded in a goalless draw.

With Samartex scoring three goals in their three head-to-head matches and Hearts of Oak finding the net twice, both teams will be eager to secure a crucial victory in this highly anticipated showdown.