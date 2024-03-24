2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report – Berekum Chelsea 1-1Bechem United

Berekum Chelsea and Bechem United played out a 1-1 draw in a enthralling regional derby at the Golden City Park on Sunday, March 24 2024.

Samuel Boadu was expecting a positive response from his side after their 3-0 defeat to Nations but fell behind to Emmanuel Annor's goal on 22 minutes for the visitors.

The Hunters held on to end the first half with their narrow lead. It seemed like the visitors were going back to Bechem with all three points but magic man Stephen Amankona rescued a point for the Bibires side with a last-gasp equalizer on 89 minutes.

The Hunters ended the game with ten men as David Asenso Asabre was sent off in the 80th minute.

Berekum Chelsea and Bechem United are in 4th and 5th positions respectively after today's drawn game, separated by just a point with the Hunters having a game in hand.

The Bibires will take the short trip to Nsoatreman for their next game in another regional derby. Bechem United will host Asante Kotoko for their next match.