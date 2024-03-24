2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report - Bofoakwa Tano 2-1 Karela United

Bofoakwa Tano FC overcame the rejuvenated Karela United FC side to intensify their bid for survival in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Coronation Park.

Bofoakwa claimed a 2-1 victory over Karela to trim the gap between them and the safety places as they make it back-to-back home wins for the first time since September 2023.

Even though the newcomers won the contest of the match day 23 encounter, they remained in the relegation zone with 26 points.

They are just one point behind Karela, who sit right on top of the last three on the league standings.

Midfielder Sammy Osae Akoto scored in first goal of the campaign to give the home side the advantage in the 38th minute, holding on to the lead before the interval.

Karela drew level a few moments after the restart when they scored through youngster Mohammed Asigre Sulemana in the 62nd minute.

The captain Saaka Dauda came to the rescue of Bofoakwa when he got the winning goal to seal the maximum points in the 71st minute. Dauda takes his tally in the season to eight goals after 22 appearances.

Bofoakwa will travel to the capital to face Accra Lions in their next fixture while Karela plays at home against Heart of Lions.