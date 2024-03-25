2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report - Heart of Lions 2-2 Bibiani Goldstars

Heart of Lions failed to make their home advantage count as they were held by Bibiani Goldstars FC in the Ghana Premier League on Monday afternoon.

Bashir Hayford's side had to come from behind twice to get a 2-2 draw at the end of the match day 23 fixture at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

The stalemate sees Lions' survival quest take a nosedive as they remain in the relegation dogfight. They trail the safety places by five points.

Goldstars got the opening goal of the match as early as the 12th minute through defender Emmanuel Odai.

Lions responded with the equaliser in the 40th minute after Mustapha Yakubu scored his fourth goal of the season.

The Miners from Bibiani struck again to retake the lead in the 64th minute with another goal from defender Odai.

Teenager Akwasi Bentil Duah, who came on to replace Atta Kusi levelled matters for the home side. Saving them from defeat.

Lions will travel from Kpando to Nalerigu in the North to tackle Karela United FC in the next round, whereas Goldstars face giants Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.