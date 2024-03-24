2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report – Legon Cities 1-0 Nsoatreman FC

Legon Cities claimed a narrow victory over Nsoatreman FC at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, March 24 2024.

Joseph Mereku’s beautifully converted spot-kick ensured that the Royals returned to winning ways amid a patchy second round of their campaign.

Fredrick Akatuk was replaced by Williams Adjei for Legon Cities after he was stretchered off five minutes into the game.

Cities were awarded a penalty in the 24th minute after substitute, Adjei was brought down in the box and up stepped Joseph Mereku to send Daniel Afadwuo the wrong way.

Maxwell Konadu threw everything at his former side to get the equalizer after recess but the home side’s sturdy rearguard foiled every attack by the visitors.

The win moves Fabin’s side back into 11th position on 31 points while Nsoatreman drop to 7th position with 33 points on the league standings.

Legon Cities are away to Dreams FC for their next game while Nsoatreman return home to host Berekum Chelsea.