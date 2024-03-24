2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report – Medeama SC 0-0 Dreams FC

Dreams FC unearthed a spirited point at Medeama on Sunday, as Karim Zito's side refused to accept defeat on match day-23 of the Ghana Premier League.

Understandably, confidence was low for the visitors after picking just three points from their last three matches, but they turned up in Tarkwa full of determination and desire.

Medeama dominated possession in the first half, but were limited to chances from corners and crosses for much of the 90 minutes.

Dreams FC defenders unveiled a series of blocks and headers to protect goalkeeper Solomon Agbesi from an entertaining match.

Medeama missed the chance to jump to fourth following the disappointing draw at the Akoon Community Park.

Agyenim Boateng came close to scoring, but his shot hit the post in the 65th minute.

The visitors grew as an attacking force after the break and kept Medeama at bay in the entire 90 minutes.

Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor kept faith with his starting eleven that beat Aduana Stars 2-0 last Thursday.

The Mauve and Yellow will be concerned about captain Baba Musah Abdulai after he pulled out of the game due to injury.

New Medeama striker Diawise Taylor is yet to hit the peak that made him a household name during his spell at Karela United.

He is yet to score in a competitive match since making the switch to Tarkwa as his struggles continue.

Perhaps, the draw is a true reflection of the match after the two teams shared possession.

Dreams FC managed to pick a point without at least five key players - and should be smiling back to the capital after an improved performance.