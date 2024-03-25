2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report- RTU 1-0 Accra Lions

Real Tamale United ended their winless run in the second round after beating Accra Lions 1-0 at the Golden City Park.

Mohammed Alhassan Mankuyeli's first half penalty was enough to stop the in-form Accra Lions.

Having started well, the Northern Blues were denied early in the game after goalkeeper Andrews Owusu made a strong save after ten minutes.

Just a little over the hour mark, the hosts were awarded a controversial penalty, which was converted by Mankuyeli.

Accra Lions almost levelled immediately but Bernard Kesse's strike was pushed out for a corner kick, which was later dealt with by RTU.

After the break, the visitors lifted their game with forward Yahaya Mohammed's cross failing to meet Blessing Asuman at the far end.

RTU, who are bottom of the table, were resolute in defence despite the flurry of attack from Accra Lions.

The defeat ends Accra Lions' three-game winning streak while RTU secured their first of the second round.

Accra Lions will next face Medeama on Thursday in their matchday 18 outstanding game.