2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report - Samartex 2-1 Hearts of Oak

Samartex claimed a significant 2-1 win over Hearts of Oak, establishing a five-point lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League.

Evans Osei Wusu's brace propelled Samartex to victory at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi, shattering Hearts of Oak's eight-game unbeaten run.

Hearts of Oak entered the match with confidence, having recently triumphed over Heart of Lions despite playing the majority of the second half with 10 men.

However, Samartex proved to be formidable opponents, potentially setting the stage for a remarkable season finish.

With 11 games remaining, Samartex's five-point lead positions them as strong contenders for the league title.

Their victory over one of Ghana's most successful clubs signifies their potential to go all the way.

Samartex seized an early advantage, with Evans Osei Wusu nodding in a close-range header in the 23rd minute.

Despite several opportunities to extend their lead, Hearts of Oak displayed resilience and levelled the score through Hamza Issah's rebound in the 77th minute.

As Hearts of Oak pushed forward in search of a winner, they left themselves vulnerable at the back, allowing Osei Wusu to secure the victory with a remarkable finish in the 87th minute.

The defeat marks Hearts of Oak's first under coach Aboubakar Ouattara, who will undoubtedly be disappointed with the outcome in Samreboi.