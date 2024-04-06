2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Bofoakwa Tano

In-form Accra Lions will host relegation-threatened Bofoakwa Tano at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.

The Accra-based outfit have been in red-hot form since the start of the second round, winning four of the six matches played. Accra Lions recovered from their defeat to Real Tamale United to beat champions Medeama SC in their first game at the Accra Sports Stadium since November last year.

Meanwhile, Bofoakwa Tano are hoping to avoid the drop in their first campaign since earning promotion after 16 years in the lower tiers. Bofoakwa Tano have won only two of their last five matches, drawing two and losing one.

They sit 16th on the table, eight places behind Accra Lions.

Daniel Awuni, Dominic Amponsah, Blessing Asuman and Yahaya Mohammed remain a huge threat to the visitors following their scoring run in recent games.

Accra Lions thumped Bechem United 5-0 before shocking Asante Kotoko in Kumasi to record their first win against the Kumasi-based giants.

Bofoakwa, who are through to the semi-final of the FA Cup, will count on the experience of Kelvin Oppong and Saaka Dauda, their captain.

This will be the second time the two sides are meeting, with the first-leg in Sunyani ending in a 1-1 draw.