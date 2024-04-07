2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. Real Tamale United

Aduana Stars will look to rekindle their hopes in the Ghana Premier League title race when they take on struggling Real Tamale United on Sunday.

The Ogya Boys have had their title aspirations take a nosedive following back-to-back defeats in the last two rounds to Medeama SC and Great Olympics.

They aim to bounce back by claiming a win over the bottom placed RTU at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Aduana sits in the 3rd position on the league standings, trailing the top spot by seven points. A win will see them close the gap with 10 matches remaining.

RTU will be inspired by their victory over Accra Lions in the last round to try to pick a point on in Dormaa Ahenkro on Sunday afternoon as they continue to battle against relegation.

The Pride of the North have managed just two wins in their last twelve matches in the Ghana Premier League as they remain in the last position on the table.

Also, they have a very poor away form ahead of Sunday’s fixture, having lost all of their last eight league matches on the road.

RTU are five points away from the safety places. They have 22 points from 23 matches, conceding 39 goals as against 23 goals scored in the process of this campaign.