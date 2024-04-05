2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Preview – FC Samartex vs. Medeama SC

Ghana Premier League leaders FC Samartex 1996 go head-to-head with defending champions Medeama in a lip-smacking encounter in the Western derby on Sunday.

The Timber giants are overwhelming favourite against their regional rivals following a breathtaking campaign in the domestic top-flight.

Samartex will aim to put the champions to the sword and claim the ultimate gong from them at the end of the season.

Head coach Nurudeen Amadu will count on in-form winger Evans Osei Wusu and midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh to deliver another spectacular performance at the Nsenkyire Park.

The home side have maintained a firm grip at the top of the table but aware a slip could see see second-placed overtake them.

A win for Nations FC, who are just two points behind the leaders, against Great Olympics on Friday, will pile pressure on Samartex on Sunday against the Mauve and Yellow.

Samartex have simply been brilliant in just their second season, having avoided relegation by a whisker in their debut top-flight campaign.

They put up a decent shift to dispatch giants Hearts of Oak at home in their last match and will seek to add Medeama to their list of victims at home.

Indeed, they have lost just once at home this season and that was against their closest-challengers Nations FC.

Beyond that the Nsenkyire Stadium has been their fortress and will look to consolidate its status with a victory against the defending champions.

The champions have simply been piss-poor in their title defence as their unflattering season led to a 1-0 defeat at Accra Lions.

In fairness, the side have been knocked back by injuries to several star players including winger Derrick Fordjour, forward Nana Kofi Babil, midfielder Manuel Mantey and Jean Vital as well as captain Baba Musah Abdulai.

They are without a win in two matches having drawn goalless at home to Dreams FC and losing 1-0 in the capital.

Medeama managed to pick a point at the Nsenkyire Stadium enroute to their Premier League success last season but the scenario and dynamics are different this time around with two teams with contrasting fortunes.

Medeama are struggling while Samartex are flying high as they aim to win the Premier League title in just their second season.

Medeama's failure to glean a point against Accra Lions, means Nebojsa Kapor's side remain in 6th place with 33 points- 9 below their Sunday's opponents in Aboi.

Medeama are out of the CAF Champions League and the Ghana FA Cup with the only source of a major silverware hanging on a thread.

With an electrifying atmosphere in Aboi, the two rivals are expected to produce a scintillating football for the fans.