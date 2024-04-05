2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Preview – Nations FC vs. Great Olympics

High-flying Nations FC will set their sights on the summit of the league standings when they host Great Olympics at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday, April 5 2024.

The premier league debutants are two points behind leaders, FC Samartex who are in action on Sunday and a win over Friday’s visitors will send Kassim Mingle’s side atop the league table.

Nations are in supreme form and will aim to make it four wins on the spin, having won four, drawn two and lost just one of their last six matches.

They are yet to lose a game at home which makes a victory over the â€˜Dade Boys’ a strong possibility.

Great Olympics have struggled for consistency in the second round of the campaign.

They are in 11th position on the league standings with 31 points but will go into this game with confidence after beating third-placed Aduana Stars 4-2 in their last game.

That win was their first in four matches. Olympics recorded a narrow win over Nations FC in the first round but that was back in October.

A lot has changed since then and they would have to deploy every weapon in their armory to deny their hosts a victory.