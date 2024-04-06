2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Preview – Nsoatreman FC vs. Berekum Chelsea

Nsoatreman FC will clash with Berekum Chelsea in eagerly anticipated regional derby at the Nana Koronmansah Park on Sunday, April 7 2024.

Both teams are separated by just a point with the hosts occupying 7th position with 33 points while Berekum Chelsea are fourth-placed.

Nsoatreman have won just one and lost four of their last five matches and will be keen to return to winning ways after their narrow loss away to Legon Cities.

That single win came at their own backyard against defending champions, Medeama. Maxwell Konadu and his charges will aim for a quick turnaround when they host The Bibires on Sunday.

Despite being in 4th position, Berekum Chelsea are also struggling for stability. They have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five matches.

They were denied victory at home by regional rivals, Bechem United who held them to 1-1 draw in their last game and would also be poised for a strong showing to claim their fourth away win of the campaign.

However you slice it, both teams are fully aware a win this derby will boost their confidence in their remaining matches.