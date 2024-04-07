2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report - Aduana Stars 3-1 Real Tamale United

Aduana Stars revived their hopes for the Ghana Premier League title chase after overcoming the bottom placed Real Tamale United on Sunday afternoon.

The Ogya Boys recovered from their back-to-back defeats to pose a 3-1 victory over the Northerners at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.

A hat-trick from Sam Adams, two goals in the first half, and another one in the second half ensured Aduana picked the maximum points of the match.

Aduana were up and running very early in the game after Adams put them ahead in the 5th minute from a close range effort.

Adams scored again in the 27th minute to double the advantage for the Ogya Boys after converting a penalty kick.

RTU pulled one back just before the half-time break through forward Owusu Afriyie, who scored his 7th goal of the campaign.

Adams converted his second penalty kick of the encounter two minutes to full-time to complete his hat-trick and also seal the victory for Yaw Acheampong's side.

Aduana remains in the third position on the league standings with Sunday’s win. They are trailing leaders FC Samartex by six points.