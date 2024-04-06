GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report - Bechem United 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Published on: 06 April 2024
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report - Bechem United 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko's struggle continued as they endured a goalless stalemate against Bechem United on Saturday, extending their winless run to five games.

Despite showing signs of improvement compared to their previous four defeats, the Porcupine Warriors couldn't secure the much-needed victory.

Despite their efforts, Asante Kotoko had to settle for a point, maintaining their seventh position in the Ghana Premier League.

However, their standing remains precarious, as other weekend fixtures could potentially see them slip further down the table.

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim played a crucial role, making several important saves to keep Kotoko in contention.

Bechem United thought they had a first-half penalty, only for the referee to overturn his decision after consulting with his assistant.

Both teams had opportunities to clinch victory but failed to capitalise, resulting in a draw at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The pressure continues to mount on Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum, despite receiving backing from management.

With results not meeting expectations, Ogum's position remains under scrutiny.

For Bechem United, it's another draw, leaving them trailing the top four by two points.

However, they remain within striking distance of their season objective of securing a top-four finish.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more