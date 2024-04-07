2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 0-1 Bibiani Goldstars

Bibiani Goldstars dealt Hearts of Oak another blow, securing a 1-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening with Mawuli Wayo's decisive goal.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara's team sought redemption after a recent 2-1 loss to Samartex, and they managed to clinch full points despite playing with 10 men.

Wayo capitalised on a goalkeeper error in the 79th minute when Sharif Shuaib's clearance rebounded off an opponent, allowing Wayo to seize the opportunity and slot the ball into an empty net.

This marks another instance where goalkeeping mistakes have cost Hearts of Oak crucial points this season, following previous errors from Richmond Ayi and Richard Attah.

Despite enjoying a lion's share of possession and numerous goal attempts, Hearts of Oak couldn't find the back of the net in what seemed like a one-sided encounter.

They amassed an impressive 21 goal attempts but were unable to convert any, while Goldstars capitalised on their chance to secure the win and maintain their unbeaten streak of five games.

With this result, Goldstars have levelled with Hearts of Oak on points (32), with the Phobians narrowly ahead in 10th place while Goldstars sit in 11th.