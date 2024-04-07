2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report – Karela United 1-0 Heart of Lions

Karela United bounced back to winning form with a hard-fought home triumph over Heart of Lions on Sunday afternoon in Nalerigu.

The decisive moment arrived in the 90th minute when defender Rashid Alhassan netted the winning goal for Karela, following Heart of Lions' earlier missed penalty.

Despite Lions' early dominance, highlighted by Mustapha Yakubu's failed penalty attempt, Karela gradually gained momentum.

Despite Lions' 70% possession and three shots on target in the first half, they couldn't capitalize on their advantage.

Karela capitalized on their opponent's missed opportunities, breaking the deadlock in the second half with one of their two shots on target.

The victory proved crucial for Karela as they extended their lead over the relegation zone by four points.

On the other hand, Heart of Lions finds themselves still languishing in the relegation zone, viewing this match as a missed opportunity to climb out of danger.