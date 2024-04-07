2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report– Nsoatreman FC 0-0 Berekum Chelsea

Nsoatreman were held to a goalless draw by Berekum Chelsea in an enthralling Bono derby at the Nana Koromansah Park on Sunday, April 7 2024.

Both teams were aiming to return to winning ways but will be pleased with the point.

They canceled each other out in the first half as it ended goalless at the break.

After recess, chances were few and far between but both teams failed to find the back of the net.

Nsoatreman still remain in 7th position on 34 points, one point behind the Bibires who are in 5th position on the league standings.

Berekum Chelsea will host Dreams FC at home for their next match while Nsoatreman are away to Kotoko.