2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview – Berekum Chelsea vs. Dreams FC

Fifth-placed Berekum Chelsea will host Dreams FC at the Golden City Park on Wednesday, April 10 2024 for their matchday 25 premier league game.

After drawing two and losing one of their last three matches, the Bibires will aim for a return to the winning track. They are seven points richer than their guests who have two games in hand.

Karim Zito’s Dreams FC have surpassed expectations in the CAF Confederation Cup but cannot afford to prioritize continental football over domestic commitment as they are just two points above the danger zone.

They will hope to replicate their Confederation Cup showing in Berekum to secure all three points to inch up on the league standings.

The Still Believe have not in their last four premier league matches. Dreams lost to Berekum Chelsea in the first round and they will be keen to stop the Bibires from doing the double over them this season.