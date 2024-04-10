2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview - Bibiani Goldstars vs. Karela United

Bibiani Goldstars FC will draw inspiration from their recent victory over Hearts of Oak as they gear up to face Karela United in the Ghana Premier League.

The Miners are determined to extend their unbeaten streak to six games as they prepare to host Karela at the Dun's Park in Bibiani on Wednesday afternoon.

The Phobians were left stunned by Goldstars' impressive performance, with Mawuli Wayo's lone goal securing the win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Currently sitting in 14th place, Goldstars are steadily climbing up the league table, having opened a four-point lead over the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Karela are still struggling to avoid relegation and are hoping to maintain their recent momentum by earning at least a point in their visit to Bibiani.

Dubbed the 'Pride and Passion' outfit, Karela have only suffered two defeats in their last ten matches in the Ghana Premier League, securing five wins and three draws in the process.

However, their away form leaves much to be desired, and they will need to step up if they want to leave Bibiani with any points.

With just one away win this season - a 1-0 victory against Nsoatreman FC - Abukari Damba's side have a lot of work to do.

Currently placed 14th in the league standings, Karela are only four points ahead of the bottom three.

While they will be hoping to secure a positive result in Bibiani, it will not be an easy task for them.