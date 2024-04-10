2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview - Bofoakwa Tano vs. Aduana FC

Bofoakwa Tano find themselves eager to get back on track with a much-needed victory over title contender Aduana FC, as they attempt to escape the relegation zone.

These two sides prepare to square off once more, merely five months after their previous meeting in the Premier League where Aduana FC clinched a 4-2 victory.

Following a disappointing loss to Accra Lions last weekend, Bofoakwa Tano's head coach John Eduafor Jr. along with his squad will likely prioritize shoring up their defence, given their concession of goals in four straight matches.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars approach this contest high on morale due to their successful 3-1 outcome versus Real Tamale United.

However, despite their positive momentum, Aduana Stars have struggled defensively in ten consecutive away matches thus far.

These adversaries previously locked horns just once since November 2023, resulting in an Aduana FC victory.

Their most recent confrontation occurred on November 1, 2023, culminating in a 4-2 Aduana FC win.

Throughout the ongoing league season, Bofoakwa Tano achieved victory in five of their 24 matches, managing eleven draws alongside eight losses.

Scoring 15 goals (at an average rate of 0.63 per match) whilst permitting 22 goals (resulting in 0.92 goals conceded per match), their defensive struggles remain apparent.

On the contrary, Aduana FC prevailed in 13 of their 24 Premier League appearances, yet failed to procure any draws amidst 11 losses.

Amassing 36 goals (good for 1.50 goals per match) and yielding 27 goals (amounting to 1.13 goals permitted per match), Aduana FC exhibits a considerable offensive threat tempered only slightly by inconsistent defending.