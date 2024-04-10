2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs. Bechem United

Great Olympics and Bechem United will face off on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium, each looking for a victory that could help improve their position in the Ghana Premier League standings.

In their previous league encounter, Olympics suffered a 1-0 defeat against Nations FC, and they are determined to secure a win to keep their chances alive of finishing in the top half of the table come the end of the season.

The team coached by Jimmy Cobblah has experienced ups and downs throughout the current campaign, so consistency is key if they hope to achieve their objectives during the final stretch of the competition.

Meanwhile, Bechem United comes into this fixture following consecutive draws, but remains eager to snap its winless streak.

Having recently triumphed over Legon Cities, the Hunters will look to replicate that performance as they strive to bolster their standing within the league.

Since June 2021, Great Olympics and Bechem United have faced each other six times; out of those encounters, Olympics emerged victorious on two occasions, one game resulted in a stalemate, and Bechem United claimed triumph thriceâ€”including a narrow 2-1 result in their latest clash held on November 1, 2023.

In terms of goal tallies from past meetings, Great Olympics managed to score three goals, whereas Bechem United found the net six times.

With an edge in their recent head-to-head records, Bechem United seems poised to maintain its advantage over their opponents.

As it stands, Great Olympics secured wins in eight out of their 24 matches, registering seven draws and nine losses.

They managed to find the back of the net 17 times (averaging 0.71 goals per match) while allowing 19 goals (equating to 0.79 goals conceded per match).

For its part, Bechem United celebrated success in nine of their 23 fixtures, securing seven ties and suffering seven setbacks.

During those contests, they registered 26 goals (or 1.13 goals per match), surrendering 18 goals (which translates to 0.78 goals allowed per match).