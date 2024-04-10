2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview – Legon Cities vs. FC Samartex

Legon Cities welcome league leading Samartex to the Theatre of Dreams for premier league business on Wednesday, April 10 2024.

Cities are beginning to find their feet in the second round of the campaign after recording two wins and one loss in their last three matches.

They currently occupy 13th position on the league standings with 31 points and also have a game in hand.

Paa Kwesi Fabin and his charges would want to keep up the momentum but have a tricky task on their hands against a Samartex side who are keen to cement their lead atop the league standing.

Despite being on top of the league table, the Timber Giants have sometimes struggled in their away games but they know dropping points is not an option with Nations FC hot on their heels.

They have won one, drawn one and lost one of their last three away matches which is a marked improvement.

Whether or not they will remain top of the table depends on how well they take their chances and the resilience they show in Dawu on Wednesday afternoon.