2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview – Medeama SC vs Hearts of Oak

Medeama will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host bruised Hearts of Oak in an epic Ghana Premier League match on Wednesday.

The defending Premier League champions are slight favourites despite their recent unflattering results in the domestic top-flight.

The Mauve and Yellow appears to be suffering from the withdrawal syndrome following their exit from the 2023-24 CAF Champions League.

The two-time FA Cup holders have just won one Premier League match since their exit from Africa's elite inter-club competition.

The side's remarkable second half spell against Aduana Stars - winning 2-0 is the last time they chalked success in the league.

Against expectations, Medeama slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Accra Lions in an outstanding match and followed up with another disappointing 1-0 loss at league leaders FC Samartex 1996.

The defeat has widened the gap between the table-toppers Samartex and 9th-placed Medeama with 10 matches left to spare in the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League season.

Medeama have had their share of injuries this season but at least midfield engine Manuel Mantey is back, although Winger Derrick Fordjour and midfielder Jean Vital Ourega have been ruled out due to injury setbacks.

Hearts are sitting at discomforting 10th position after losing two, drawing two and winning just once in their last five Premier League games.

The Phobians were shocked at home last Sunday, losing against Bibiani Gold Stars and in the process threw away their enviable record of not losing to the Mining outfit since they made their bow in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Hearts have suffered two successive defeats - losing 2-1 at Samartex at the Nsenkyire Stadium and their recent home blip against Gold Stars.

Coach Abubakar Ouattara is under enormous pressure to turn the screws around amid an unflattering campaign which has seen the capital giants slump to 10th on the league table.

However, Hearts will go into the encounter in a confident mood after they won 1-0 at the same venue - the Akoon Community park, last season.

Both Medeama and Hearts must respond well following their recent poor outings in the league.

Just a point separates the two teams as Medeama lie 9th with 33 points, while Hearts 10th on 32 points.

The two teams are expected to sell out an exciting football bonanza at the famous Akoon Community Park on Wednesday April 10, 2024.