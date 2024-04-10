2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report - Bibiani Goldstars 3-2 Karela United

Bibiani Goldstars FC had to dig deep to be able to see off a rejuvenated Karela United FC side in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday afternoon.

The Miners came from behind to earn a vital 3-2 victory over Karela at the Dun's Park in Bibiani with the coming in the stoppage-time of the match week 25 fixture.

Goldstars extends their unbeaten streak to six matches following Wednesday's victory.

Goldstars coach Frimpong Manso made three adjustments to the squad that stunned Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium last weekend.

Suspended Yahaya Adramani paved the way for the return of Empem Dacosta in the starting lineup with Emmanuel Bosomtwi and Emmanuel Odai being replaced by Sadat Mohammed and Appiah McCarthy.

Dafie Humin Mohammed opened the scoring of the match as early as the 3rd minute when he put Karela ahead.

The lead didn't last long before Prine Kwabena Owusu levelled matters for the home side with a close range effort in the 18th minute of the encounter.

Mawuli Wayo scored again in his second consecutive game when he found the back of the net to give Goldstars the advantage for the first time in the game in the 64th minute.

Karela pulled parity eight minutes from full-time when substitute Samuel Atta Kumi scored.

Goldstars secured the maximum points of the match after substitute Abegnego Tetteh converted a penalty kick in stoppage-time to make 3-2.