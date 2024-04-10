2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report - Bofoakwa Tano 1-0 Aduana FC

Bofoakwa Tano emerged triumphant with a 1-0 win over Aduana FC in a thrilling Bono Derby clash on Wednesday at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Despite Aduana's favourable position in the league standings, sitting third while Bofoakwa languishes in the relegation zone, it was the underdog side that secured a crucial victory.

Forward Emmanuel Boateng Agyenim stole the spotlight with the solitary goal, securing vital three points for Bofoakwa and marking significant revenge after their 4-2 defeat to Aduana earlier in the season.

In contrast to their previous encounter where Bofoakwa's defensive vulnerabilities were exposed, this time they displayed resilience both in attack and defence, clinching the win with a solid defensive performance.

The victory has lifted Bofoakwa out of the relegation zone, providing a much-needed boost to their survival hopes, while Aduana finds themselves trailing the league leaders by seven points following this unexpected defeat.

Bofoakwa Tano's impressive display against the title contenders highlights their potential to upset the established order in the league, signalling a renewed sense of determination as they strive to secure their position in the top flight.