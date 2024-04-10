2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report - Great Olympics 1-1 Bechem United

Great Olympics managed to secure a crucial point against Bechem United with a late equaliser, ending the match in a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Initially, Bechem United appeared poised to clinch all three points, but Olympics' resilient effort resulted in a last-minute goal, levelling the scoreline and denying Bechem the victory.

The match unfolded as a closely contested affair, evident from the statistics which revealed that both teams managed just a single shot on target each, yet remarkably both found the back of the net.

Despite enjoying the lion's share of possession, the home side failed to capitalize on their dominance and create significant scoring opportunities against Bechem United.

The intensity of the game escalated after the 80th minute when Bechem United seized the lead through forward Cephas Mantey's well-taken goal in the 81st minute.

However, their hopes of securing maximum points were dashed as Bechem's defence faltered, allowing Matthew Agama of Great Olympics to net a late equalizer.

With this result, Great Olympics extend their winless streak to four games, currently occupying the 12th position in the league standings.

Similarly, Bechem United's three-game winless run sees them placed seventh on the table.

The drawn match signifies a missed opportunity for both teams to climb higher in the league rankings.