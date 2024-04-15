2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Bibiani GoldStars

Accra Lions will be hoping to quickly bounce back from the defeat to Hearts of Lions in midweek when they host Bibiani GoldStars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

The Accra-based club have been in fine form since their return to the capital after back-to-back home wins against Medeama and Bafoakwa Tano.

They have also been the best team in the second round with four wins, a draw and only two defeats.

However, they come up against an experienced and stubborn Bibiani GoldStars side that are unbeaten in their last five games, including two draws on the road.

GoldStars are just a point behind Accra Lions, who are seventh on the table.

Lions will fancy their chances of climbing into the top four with victory at home over GoldStars.

The hosts will count on the pace and trickery of Daniel Awuni with Dominic Amponsah and Yahaya Mohammed forming to scary duo in attack.

Meanwhile, GoldStars will rely on veterans Abednego Tetteh, Alex Aso and Vincent Atingah for inspiration.

All three matches between the two clubs have ended in a draw, with Tetteh scoring twice against Lions in their last visit to Accra.