2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. Heart of Lions

Aduana Stars remains in contention for the Ghana Premier League title. However, they have to navigate through their game against Heart of Lions to keep the pace.

The Ogya Boys will take on the newly-promoted side in match day 26 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro on Sunday afternoon.

Aduana are lying in the 3rd position on the league standings and are trailing the league leaders FC Samartex by seven points.

Yaw Acheampong and his team head into this match on the back of a patchy form. Aduana have managed to record just two victories in the last six league games.

Lions continue to push for survival in the Ghana Premier League as the battle in the relegation dogfight intensifies. They sit just above the last team on the league table.

Lions have regained some confidence ahead of the journey from Kpando to Dormaa Ahenkro after ending their four-game winless streak in the last round with a win over Accra Lions.

The 'Dzie Woa Nu' have picked only four points from a possible 36 on the road this season. They have lost each of their last six away games, scoring just once in the process.