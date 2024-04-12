2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Preview - Medeama SC vs Legon Cities FC

Medeama will hope to complete the double over Legon Cities FC when they clash on match day-26 of the Ghana Premier League in the mining town of Tarkwa on Sunday.

Medeama fans are understandably in buoyant mood after watching their side record an important 2-0 win over giants Hearts of Oak at home on Wednesday.

Two second-half individual brilliant goals from defender Kobina Amoah and midfielder Godfred Abban delivered victory for the defending League champions.

Nebojsa Kapor's men will be in an improved confident mood ahead of the visit of the Royals to the famous Akoon Community park.

The Mauve and Yellow will seek to preserve their fine home form when they entertain the Accra-based side.

While Medeama are sitting pretty in sixth place, the visitors currently sit 13th in the table after picking 32 points from 24 games.

The defending champions will hope to guard against complacency against a side that is gasping for breath in the Ghanaian top-flight this season.

Medeama beat Legon Cities 2-0 in the corresponding fixture at the El-Wak Stadium back in November, 2023 with goals from defenders Kamaradini Mahamudu and Kofi Asmah.

The two players are available for selection and could feature in the reverse fixture in front of their home fans.

While defending the Premier League crown may not be far-fetched for Medeama, a top-four finish appears more realistic for the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.

Legon Cites have huffed and puffed under Paa Kwesi Fabian this season and will need a big performance to grab at least a point in Tarkwa.

The task appears quite daunting for the visitors on the back of Medeama's win over Hearts of Oak at the same venue.

The Royals have managed 9 wins, 5 draws and 10 defeats so far in the top-flight as the battle for survival is intensified.

Captain Nicholas Mensah, who was named Man of the match in the side's 1-1 draw at home to league leaders Samartex on Wednesday, is expected to lead his teammates to the mining town.

Paa Kwesi Fabian's men have struggled to find consistency this season, as they sit below mid- table, occupying 13th place with four points separating them from both the bottom three and Medeama in sixth spot.

Medeama will fancy their chances of claiming another three points on Sunday to continue their push for the title which now seems to be a two-way affair between Samartex and Nations FC.

Success at Medeama has also been hard to come by for Legon Cities, who have lost all their away with the Mauve and Yellow.

Team News

Medeama will be without midfielder Jean Vital Ourega as he continues his rehabilitation from injury. The timeline for his return to the pitch has not been revealed.

However, the Mauve and Yellow will welcome speedster Derrick Fordjour back into the squad after he missed the side's last three matches against Accra Lions, Samartex and Hearts of Oak.

Fordjour has recovered and training and will be available for selection on Sunday.

The champions will have to do without forward Nana Kofi Babil - who is recovering from a severe groin injury. He picked up the setback in the side's 2-0 win at home to Aduana Stars on March 20.

Captain Baba Musah Abdulai and right-back Ebenezer Nkrumah are all out of the match due to injuries.

Musah has started light training but will not recover fully before Sunday's showdown against the Royals at home.

Nkrumah is still recovering from a muscle tear.

Legon Cities will be without young midfielder Alidu Mohammed due to suspension after he picked a red card during his side's 1-1 stalemate at home to league leaders Samartex.

However, captain Nicholas Mensah as well as Kwabena Boateng, Samuel Tenadu, Frederick Akatuk, Suleman Mohammed, Stephen Blankson, Stephan Appiah Asare, Joseph Mireku and Abdul Rahim are al available for selection.